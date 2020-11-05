Delhi Teen, Raped Allegedly By 60-Year-Old, Gives Birth On Terrace: Cops

Police received a PCR call on October 31 and the caller informed about a newborn baby. (Representational)

A 16-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby on the terrace of her house in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The police received a PCR call on October 31. The caller informed them about a newborn baby.

Police said they recovered the infant wrapped in a cloth from north Delhi, but no further information was received regarding the baby. Later, police checked CCTV footage of the area.

"We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant. Police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer said.

Police traced the girl who said that she was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to nine months ago and did not inform her mother about it as she was scared, he said.

She covered the infant with a cloth and put the baby near a shop far from her house and left the spot, the officer said.

A case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused man, who is a shopkeeper, has been arrested, the police said.

The girl lives with her mother who works as a domestic help. The accused allegedly raped her eight to nine months ago, they said.