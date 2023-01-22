Delhi Teen Stabbed, His Throat Slit For Resisting A Phone-Snatching Bid

He was stabbed by two teenagers, both 15 when he resisted a phone-snatching bid.

Two boys stabbed a teenager multiple times and slit his throat for resisting a robbery bid in Delhi, the police said today.

The victim, identified as Harsh, was a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines. He was stabbed by two teenagers, both 15 when he resisted a phone-snatching bid. The accused also live in the same colony and have been apprehended, the police said.

The 18-year-old victim was found dead near a temple with multiple stab wounds and a deep cut on his neck. His body was identified by his grandmother. The police collected the evidence and sent the body to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The police analyzed the CCTV footage, which helped them reach the jungle and apprehend the accused, who were last seen with the victim.

The knife which was used in the murder, the victim's phone a sim card, and blood-stained clothes and shoes from the accused were recovered by the police.