Delhi Teen Stabbed By Minor, Accused Caught Dancing Over Dead Body

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a minor in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Tuesday night, police said. CCTV footage of the incident caught the horrific details of the crime, with the accused at one point standing over the corpse and breaking into a dance.

The incident took place on Idgah Road of Welcome's Janta Mazdoor Colony. According to the police, the motive behind the murder was robbery. The accused first strangled the victim, rendering him unconscious, before stabbing him multiple times.

CCTV cameras installed in the area caught the accused dragging a body out onto a narrow alleyway. The accused then stabbed the victim in the neck repeatedly to make sure he was dead. Still not convinced, he then proceeded to kick the head a few times. The accused then stands over the victim's lifeless body and begins to dance. CCTV cameras captured the macabre scene.

"On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at around 11.15 pm that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him in Janta Mazdoor colony in Welcome area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"The victim was rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead," he added.

Quickly swinging into action, the police tracked down the accused and apprehended him. The police added that the accused stole Rs 350 from the victim.

The police are currently working to identify the victim. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned, and a forensic team has also visited the scene of the crime to aid the probe.