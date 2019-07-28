Students Of Delhi Municipal School Seen On Video Working As Labourers

Students can be seen shovelling stones from a mound into sacks and removing them

A shocking video has emerged where uniformed students at a South Delhi Municipal School can be seen working as labourers, removing stones from outside the school gates. The municipal authorities have sent show-cause notices to the Principal and the south zone civic officials.

The primary school "Prathmik Adarsh Vidyalaya" is located in Kishangarh near Vasant Kunj. In the video, four students can be seen shovelling stones from a mound into sacks and removing them. No supervisor or security guard can be seen nearby.

Accusing the school and civic authorities of negligence, a notice from the civic authorities said the Director (Education) has shown "displeasure".

"Directions have been issued time and again to zonal authorities and staff of schools that no student should be engaged in such type of activities," the notice read.

Local officials of the civic body SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) said the authenticity of the video needs to be checked and an inquiry has been started into the matter.

Dr Nandini Sharma, Director of the Education Committee, SDMC, said: "We have CCTV in our schools and I have asked for the footage... We have issued showcause notices. Officials who were given charge of inquiring into the incident have also visited the school and interacted with children".

The report is expected tomorrow, she said.

With the Delhi government making school education one of its key focus areas, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has demanded suspension of the civic officials involved. The municipal corporation is under the control of the BJP.

Kishanwati, Leader of Opposition in SDMC said, "Nothing ever happens because of showcause notices. AAP demands that they be suspended every other time something like this happens. We will keep raising the issue with higher officials until suspension takes place."

This is not the first controversial incident at a municipal school in Delhi. Last year, it was reported how students were being segregated on religious lines. A video had also surfaced where a teacher was seen getting his head massaged by students.

