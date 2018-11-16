Students' Concessional Passes In AC Buses Implemented In Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the concessional pass for AC buses last month

The Delhi government has started implementing its decision to allow concessional passes for students in air-conditioned public transport buses.

The passes that cost Rs 100 per month were so far allowed only in non-AC buses in the city run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses of Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Friday said a notification validating the concessional student passes in air-conditioned buses has been issued and implemented.

"Congratulations to Delhi students. As promised by your government now your student pass is valid in AC buses. Notification has been issued & the decision has now been implemented," Mr Gahlot tweeted.

Last month, the Delhi Cabinet had approved a proposal of the Transport Department to allow students having concessional passes to commute in AC buses as well.

The facility will benefit students of the Delhi government's educational institutions besides those in institutions run by the municipal corporations and the central government.

It will also be available to mentally challenged students of the institutions run by the government, local bodies or government-aided societies.

A circular issued by the Transport Department on Friday communicated to all officials concerned to extend the facility to the students.