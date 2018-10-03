Delhi Student Arrested For Allegedly Killing Brothers In Haryana

The student had entered into an altercation with the two during a wedding and was beaten by one of the brothers that he killed.

Delhi | | Updated: October 03, 2018 23:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Student Arrested For Allegedly Killing Brothers In Haryana

The accused was arrested by Haryana police, along with the friends who helped him. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 20-year-old Delhi University student has been arrested for murdering two brothers in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

"The accused was arrested Tuesday evening when he was on way to meet his relative in Mitroan village in Najafgarh area," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

"Anshu, a BA first-year student at Swami Shraddhanand College, was badly beaten up in 2017 by Aashish over a minor issue at a wedding in Halalpur village, Haryana. Anshu told police that Aashish used to taunt him over the assault," the officer added.

"Anshu called his friendsfrom Delhi to his village on September 23 to take revenge. They opened fire on Aashish. When his younger brother Himanshu, 21, came to his rescue, they fired at him too. Both brothers died on the spot," he added.

All five friends were arrested earlier this week by Haryana Police, he said.

For more cities news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MurderDU student kills brothers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Suresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................