Delhi Starts Free Distribution Of Food Grains To Those Without Ration Cards

The Delhi government has started free distribution of five kg food grains to non-PDS beneficiaries, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said on Saturday.

The five kg food grains include four kg wheat and one kg rice. These are being distributed free of cost to those beneficiaries who do not have ration cards, the minister said in a statement.

"The non-PDS ration is being distributed from designated schools from 10 am to 4 pm with weekly-off on Sunday. The fair price shops are open on all seven days to provide free of cost ration to National Food Security (NFS) beneficiaries from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm without any weekly off," Mr Hussain said.

The non-PDS beneficiaries include unorganised workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers and domestic help.

"This distribution is being carried out from one school in each of 280 wards of Delhi," the minister said.

The city government also stated that each school identified for the distribution of non-PDS ration has been provided a login id and password for entering the stock for record-keeping and for the purpose of registration at the site.