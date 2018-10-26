Plumber, 3 Others Arrested For Murder Of Delhi Sisters

The two sisters were found dead in their apartment on Thursday by their maid (Representational)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a plumber and his three accomplices for robbing and killing two elderly sisters in their residence in west Delhi, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Raju Yadav, 34, Akhilesh Yadav, 24, Deepak Soni, 22 and Salman Shah, 19, are residents of different areas of west Delhi. They work as labourers.

"Raju Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Deepak Soni and Salman Shah were arrested on Thursday and Friday early hours from their hideouts in separate raids in west Delhi. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage and Call Detail Records (CDR)," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P Kuruvilla.

"During investigation, it was found that Akhilesh Yadav planned the robbery and murders of sisters identified as Asha Pathak,75, and her elder sister as Usha Pathak, 78, in their flat located in Anandvan society of Paschim Vihar. Both sisters were found murdered on Thursday noon by their maid when she came for work," Mr Kuruvilla said.

"Usha Pathak was a retired music teacher from a college in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Asha Pathak retired as a librarian from Krishi Bhawan in Delhi," he added.

"They were unmarried and had been staying in their second floor flat for the last 30 year"," he added.

For more Delhi news, click here