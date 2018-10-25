Delhi Sisters Found Dead At Home, CCTV Being Examined For Clues

The police received a call this evening about the incident. (Representational)

Two sisters, both over 70, were found murdered at their residence in Paschim Vihar in the national capital today, the police said.

The police received a call this evening about the incident and are examining CCTV footages for minute details to solve the case.

"It seems like one was bludgeoned as she has injuries on her head and the second one was strangled. There is no evidence of forcible entry and it seems like the alleged accused would be known to the victims," said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Delhi.

The post mortem will be conducted tomorrow and the bodies will be handed over to the relatives, the DCP said.

The victims, who were retired teachers, have been identified as Asha Pathak and Usha Pathak, who were residing in the area for the past 35 years. Usha was the elder sister who worked as a librarian at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi and Asha was a music teacher in a college in Uttar Pradesh.

