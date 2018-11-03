Delhi's Signature Bridge Opens To Public On Monday. Here's What It Offers

Announced in 2004, the Signature Bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.

New Delhi: It took 14 years to build it, but the iconic Signature Bridge is finally ready for Delhi. The much-awaited bridge will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, Sunday, and will be thrown open to public on November 5, Monday. The grand launch will be followed by a laser show. The Signature Bridge will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India and will offer panoramic view of the city. Built over river Yamuna, Signature Bridge will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It will also share the traffic burden of the Wazirabad bridge.