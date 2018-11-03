Delhi's Signature Bridge Opens To Public On Monday. Here's What It Offers
The Signature Bridge will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India and will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.
Delhi | Edited by Richa Taneja (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: November 03, 2018 08:28 IST
Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Announced in 2004, the Signature Bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.
New Delhi: It took 14 years to build it, but the iconic Signature Bridge is finally ready for Delhi. The much-awaited bridge will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, Sunday, and will be thrown open to public on November 5, Monday. The grand launch will be followed by a laser show. The Signature Bridge will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India and will offer panoramic view of the city. Built over river Yamuna, Signature Bridge will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It will also share the traffic burden of the Wazirabad bridge.
Here's What Delhi's Signature Bridge Offers:
The Signature Bridge, apart from making the travel time faster between north and northeast Delhi, will serve as a tourist destination.
It will have a 154-metre-high glass box which will act like an observation deck for the visitors, giving them a bird's-eye view of the city. The observation deck is likely to be open to public by February.
The visitors will be taken to the observation deck in four elevators, which will be able to carry around 50 people at a time. The elevators area is likely to be operational in two months.
The 575-metre Signature Bridge will also have designated selfie spots for tourists to seal their memories.
Announced in 2004, the Signature Bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.