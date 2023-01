Police have arrested a class 12 student. (Representational)

A teacher at a Delhi government school was stabbed by a student during an exam today, police said. The incident took place in Delhi's Inderpuri area.

The teacher, Bhudev, had visited the school to invigilate a practical exam. He was attacked multiple time with a knife. He is currently being treated at the BLK Kapoor Hospital.

Police have taken a Class 12 student into custody. Cops said that two more students are suspected to have been involved in the incident.