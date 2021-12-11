4 Students Stabbed Outside Delhi School After Giving 10th Standard Exams

Anguished cries were heard at the school from the mother of one of the wounded students.

Four 10th standard students were stabbed outside their school in East Delhi today, in a knife attack that left the teenagers critically injured, said the police.

Having just given their 10th standard examinations at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, located in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, the students were exiting the school premises when they were attacked by a group of boys, one of whom had a knife.

In the ensuing chaos outside the government school, anguished cries were heard from the mother of one of the students wounded in the stabbing, as the police arrived on site.

The four 10th graders have been identified as Gautam, Rehan, Faizan and Ayush. Following the incident, they were rushed to Delhi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Further investigation into the knife attack is currently underway.