Delhi School Bus Catches Fire With 33 Students Aboard, None Hurt

Three fire engines managed to put out the fire but couldn't contain the damage to the bus.

As many as 33 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire this morning, fire officials said. The private bus was carrying students of Kendriya Vidyalaya's Naraina branch when it caught fire near Dhaula Kuan in south Delhi.All the students were evacuated safely with the help of locals and nobody suffered any injuries, the official said.The fire officials received a call at 10.10 am about the mishap and three fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still unknown and they are investigating the events that led to the fire.