Delhi Salesman Allegedly Kills Wife, Arrested

A 37-year-old salesman in Delhi allegedly killed his wife, dumped the body in a drain and told police that she went missing, officials said on Tuesday.

Sudhir, a resident of Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, went to the police station with his children on Saturday night and informed that his 33-year-old wife had gone missing, they said.

During investigation, police grew suspicious of Sudhir's version of events after analysing the call records of the couple, officials said.

When Sudhir was interrogated, he confessed to killing his wife after which the police arrested him, they said.

Sudhir revealed that he planned to murder his wife as they used to have regular fights over petty issues. He took her to Narela on the pretext of shopping and strangled her to death with her 'chunni', said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia. He then dumped the body in a drain and fled.

The body was recovered in a decomposed state from Narela area, the officials said.

