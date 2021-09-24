On Camera, Dramatic Delhi Court Shootout That Left 3 Dead

Delhi Court Firing: Many were injured and are in hospital.

Men and terrified children scampered to safety as shots rang out, in a video from a court in Delhi where a shootout today left three gangsters dead.

Gangster Jitender Gogi, who was being produced in court, was shot dead by rival gang men who barged into the hearing dressed as lawyers and opened fire. A judge, lawyers and others were reportedly present in the courtroom during the shooting.

The video showed the moment when the gangsters started firing. Security personnel escorting Gogi were seen shooting back at the attackers, who couldn't be spotted in the visuals.

Gogi was shot thrice before security personnel shot the gunmen dead. He was declared dead in hospital

Many were injured and are in hospital. Among them is a woman lawyer present in the courtroom.

Two children were seen in the video running from the sound of the gunshots.

A group, including lawyers, stared at the room from where the shots could be heard and some were seen trying to hide.

The firing in court by gang members who were able to make it past security and metal detectors with weapons is a huge security lapse.

The shooting was the result of a rivalry of years between Jitender Gogi's gang and the rival "Tillu gang", the police said.

The Tillu gang had decided to kill Gogi, in jail since March last year, when he was to make his court appearance today.

"Two from rival gang opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. That when police retaliated and killed those two assailants," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV.

"The police acted swiftly and killed both the assailants. Total three dead, including Gogi," said Mr Asthana.

The police said more than 25 people have died over the years in clashes between the two gangs.