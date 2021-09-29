Delhi Restaurant That 'Denied Entry In Saree' Asked To Shut Over Licence

The restaurant claimed that the incident was "misrepresented".

A restaurant that allegedly denied entry to a saree-clad woman in Delhi was issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for operating without a proper trade license, following which the owner said he has shut operations.

SDMC officials said on Wednesday that a closure notice was issued to the Aquila Restaurant located at Ansal Plaza in Andrews Ganj for operating without a valid licence.

The September 24 closure notice said the area public health inspector found during a check on September 21 that the facility is running without a health trade licence and under unhygienic conditions. It also flagged encroachment on public land.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," the SDMC notice issued to the restaurant-owner said.

In his response on September 27, the owner said, "I have closed-down the above said trade immediately and 1 shall not run the same trade without SDMC Trade Licence under insanitary condition from health point of view and create nuisance."

In a social media post last week a woman had alleged she was refused entry in the south Delhi restaurant because she was wearing a saree.

The woman had also posted a short video of her argument with the restaurant staff, alongside a couple of pictures of herself in the saree.

Later, the restaurant claimed that the incident was "misrepresented".

In the SDMC House meeting Wednesday, Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj Abhishek Dutt raised the issue and moved a proposal demanding a fine of Rs 5 lakh be imposed against any restaurant, bar or hotel that denies entry to any person wearing traditional Indian attire.

"The restaurant was running illegally without licence. The notice was issued to the eatery only after I raised the issue. Now, the authorities have informed that the restaurant has been shut. It is a matter of probe that how the restaurant was running without a licence," he told PTI

Taking cognisance of the case the National Commission for Women (NCW) had on September 23 had asked the Delhi Police to probe the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)