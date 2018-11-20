Delhi Reports 551 Dengue Cases So Far In November

Delhi has seen comparatively fewer cases of dengue this year (File)

As many as 271 cases of dengue were reported in the national capital in the week ended November 17, taking the total to 551 so far in November, a municipal report showed yesterday.

The national capital had witnessed 1,114 dengue cases in October.

As per the latest report, 2,146 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far this year.

However, the number is less than last year's, which was 4,375.

So far, only one death caused by dengue has been confirmed. A 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease on September 18 at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the civic bodies.

Meanwhile, 12 cases of Malaria were reported so far in November, taking the total to 450 cases so far this year against 560 cases last year.

According to health experts, the season of vector-borne diseases is over and Delhi has seen comparatively fewer cases this year.

Nine cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital, while a week before that there were four cases, taking the total to 17 until November 17, against 54 in October.

So far, 133 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city.