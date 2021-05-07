Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 36.7 Degrees Celsius

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category. (File)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, two notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a minimum temperature at 21.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD predicted mainly clear sky on Saturday, with the minimum and maximum temperature expected to settle around 23 and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 36 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category.

The air quality index (AQI) was 138 at 8.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".