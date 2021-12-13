At 6.4 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday was 95 per cent

The minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the lowest temperature of the season so far in the national capital, said the India Meterological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the minimum temperature was two notches below the average. On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday was 95 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, they said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky for the day.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city at 9 am stood at 255, which falls in the poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (228), Ghaziabad (274), Gurgaon (200) and Noida (213) also recorded air quality in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

