Delhi Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day

Delhi recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths and 91 new cases today with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on Wednesday.

As many as 111 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four deaths on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin.

With the new cases today, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,281. The death count rose to 24,981 while the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,357 today from 1,379 on Wednesday.

A total of 76,468 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths. On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.

Delhi had been reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.

As many as 14,07,943 patients have recovered from COVID-19 till now, the bulletin said.

The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 314 from 329 a day ago while the number of containment zones fell to 1,349 from 1,599 the previous day, the bulletin said.

