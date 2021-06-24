With 1.56 Lakh Shots, Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Vaccine Coverage

COVID-19 vaccinations were carried out at over 1,300 sites across 763 centres in Delhi. (File)

Delhi recorded 1.56 lakh vaccinations against COVID-19 today, the highest ever single-day figure since the vaccination drive began in the national capital in January.

The last highest record for Delhi was 1.23 lakh vaccinations on May 13.

The new record numbers till 7:30 PM today come after the Delhi government allowed the walk-in vaccinations for people over 18 years at over 40 government vaccination centres from Wednesday across the city. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1.09 lakh vaccinations.

Vaccinations were carried out at over 1,300 sites across 763 centres in Delhi today.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said: "Over 1.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, including over 90,000 to those in the 18-44 age group. With regular supply of vaccines, the Delhi government will be able to inoculate its youth at a fast pace. With the fresh stock, Delhi has around 20 days of Covaxin and 9 days of Covishield available. Covaxin stock is being used to administer only second doses."

The national capital received over 68,000 doses of Covaxin and around 80,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday. Ms Atishi said 25 per cent of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Delhi recorded eight deaths and 109 new cases of coronavirus infection today as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. The new fatalities have pushed the death count due to the disease in the city to 24,948.

Despite the recent fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are quite real, asserting that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. However, the city has gradually started opening up as Covid cases continue to decline.