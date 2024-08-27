Delhi Records Highest Number Of Rainy Days In 14 Years This August

The Met department has issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi for Wednesday (File)

With rainfall on 23 days, Delhi saw the highest number of rainy days in the last 14 years this August, officials said on Tuesday.

The previous highest was 22 rainy days in 2012, followed by 20 days in 2011, according to data from the weather department.

A "rainy day" is when the city receives more than 2.4 mm of rainfall.

Additionally, August this year is also one of the wettest months for the national capital, with the city recording 291.6 mm of rainfall so far -- the highest in the last decade, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi received 291.6 mm of rainfall till August 27, surpassing the previous high recorded in August 2014, according to data from the IMD.

Parts of the city were lashed by rain on Tuesday afternoon, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year, according to the weather department.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 79 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The Met department has issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi for Wednesday.

A yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life, according to the IMD's colour-coded warnings.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain for Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 23 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, between 8.30 am on August 26 and 8.30 am on August 27, Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road recorded 15.8 mm, Ayanagar recorded 64 mm and Palam recorded 6.9 mm, according to the IMD.

