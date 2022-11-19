Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season, Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

The weather office has predicted mist on Sunday. (Representational)

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category on Saturday while it recorded the coldest morning of the season.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 280, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital also recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature settled a notch below normal at 27 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity oscillated between 53 per cent and 83 per cent, the IMD said.

While the sky was clear throughout the day, the weather office has predicted mist on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)