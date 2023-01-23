Delhi Records 7.6 Degrees Minimum Temperature, Air Quality Very Poor

The relative humidity in Delhi at 8.30 am was recorded at 100%. (File)

The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded 355 at 9 am which is in the very poor category, they said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

