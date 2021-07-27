Watch: Delhi Rain Leaves Roads Flooded, Water Enters Moving Bus

Delhi Rain: The incessant rain led to flooding of several key roads.

Delhi recorded 100 mm rain the last 24 hours with the downpour continuing this morning in the capital and nearby areas. The city is likely to see more rain the next two days, private weather forecaster Skymet said.

The incessant rain also led to flooding of several key roads. Cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers were partially submerged, thus leading to slow-moving traffic in the morning rush hour.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said that as of today, Delhi has surplus rain by 11 per cent. "Surplus to increase further," he tweeted.

#WATCH | Autos stuck, cars partially submerged amid heavily waterlogged roads due to incessant rains in Delhi. Visuals from near Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/cBiX5rdDMd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Among the roads that were flooded were those near Pragati Maidan in central Delhi and near Essex Farms in south Delhi. In Palam area, muddy rainwater entered a moving bus which had commuters sitting and standing. Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, tweeted updates on waterlogged roads and areas where the traffic was hit.

#WATCH | Rainwater enters a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at Ullan Batar Marg in Palam area of Delhi pic.twitter.com/BEOl5O8Nx4 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Residents from Noida and Gurgaon too posted videos of rain from their neighbourhoods. Flooding and traffic congestions are often seen in Delhi and neighbouing cities when it rains heavily.

The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature

The southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13 after an unusually long delay, which experts fear could be an impact of global warming. The Met department faced criticism for not correctly predicting the arrival of the seasonal rainfall. The weather office called the failure in prediction "rare and uncommon".