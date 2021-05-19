Delhi Sees Record Rain, Low Temperatures In May In Cyclone Tauktae Impact

Delhi Rains: The weather office has predicted moderate rainfall in Delhi on Thursday as well.

Delhi has recorded the highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours in May as Cyclone Tauktae impacted the weather of the national capital and surrounding areas after leaving a trail of destruction on the western coast where it had made landfall on Monday.

By 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the national capital had registered around 60 mm rainfall, surpassing the all-time record of 60 mm rainfall in a day, recorded on May 24, 1976.

The incessant rains also brought a drastic drop in the maximum temperature. The national capital's maximum temperature today was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 degrees below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

Delhi's maximum temperature was lesser than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius), the famous hill-stations that tourists normally visit in May and June to escape the scorching heat.

"Today, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest maximum temperature since 1951," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The India Meteorological Department said the rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was the result of interactions between the remnant of the cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance.

The weather office has predicted moderate rainfall in the national capital on Thursday as well.

