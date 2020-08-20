Heavy Rain Leaves Parts Of Delhi, Neighbouring Areas Flooded

Delhi and neighbouring areas have been witnessing rainfall since Wednesday morning.

Delhi and neighbouring areas received heavy rainfall overnight, bringing down the temperature to 27 degrees.

Though the residents woke up to a pleasant day, they faced harsh reality of poor state of civic infrastructure in the national capital yet again as the heavy rain left many areas in and around Delhi flooded.

Early morning visuals shared by news agency ANI showed waterlogged roads in Mayur Vihar. Pictures from Sector 29 in Gautam Buddh Nagar in neighbouring Noida were no different.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain over many places in Delhi during the next 2 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture to the region, leading to heavy rain.

"20-08-2020; 0415 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Delhi has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent, according to the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

