Rain Brings Relief From Heat In Delhi, Minimum Temperature At 26.9 Degree Celsius

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day.

The national capital received showers at some places Saturday morning to much relief of its residents who were troubled by a stifling heat for the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city on Saturday settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Delhi recorded 0.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 84 around 11 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

