As Heavy Rain Pounds Delhi, Roads Flooded, Waterlogging Hits Traffic

The national capital woke up to another morning of heavy rain, bringing relief to residents of the city from the humid conditions. However, with some busy roads flooded, traffic is likely to be hit in some parts of the city. While waterlogging was reported from parts of Delhi, slowing down traffic at many key roads, the downpour for the second consecutive day brought respite to residents of the national capital after days of humidity. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 26 degrees, with the maximum temperature to hover around 32 degrees. Among the areas affected were the Modi Mill area, Bhairon Marg and Lajpat Nagar market in South Delhi.

The weather department forecasts generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers in parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas today. "The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains," an official at India Meteorological Department said.

"For the next two days, rain and thunderstorm will continue in Delhi. In Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi there is warning of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets for three days," K Sathi Devi of the India Meteorological Department told news agency ANI.

Heavy rainfall yesterday caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi with a city bus was stuck at Ring Road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area. About 30 passengers were stranded but later rescued. Power outage was also reported in some areas yesterday, but the situation is likely to be better today.