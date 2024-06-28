Pics: Heavy Rain Causes Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport, Floods Roads

Delhi rain: The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has arrived in Delhi.

Heavy rain today caused a roof to collapse at the Delhi airport and led to a flood-like situation in various parts of the national capital.

The roof collapse at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1), used for only domestic flight operations, left one dead and six others injured.

Visuals showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at Terminal 1.

Authorities said all flights departing from T1 had been canceled till further notice.

Rain, which brought further respite from the intense heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Visuals from various parts of the city showed several areas inundated with water, leading to long traffic jams.

Vehicles crawl through a waterlogged road amid rains in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Traffic jam on a road amid rains in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Some commuters also had to walk through knee-deep water to navigate the flooded roads. Water also filled metro stations in some areas.

Waterlogged road in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Some Delhi residents also faced power disruption due to technical faults and precautionary shutdowns.

Delhi Submerges As Rain Breaks 88-Year-Old Record

Delhi recorded 228 mm of rain from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today, marking the highest 24-hour rainfall in June since 1936 when 235.5 mm of rain was recorded.

The capital usually receives an average of 80.6 mm of rain in June.

Traffic jam on a road amid rains in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road amid rains in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department today said that the southwest monsoon has arrived in Delhi.

Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26, according to IMD data. It arrived on June 30 in 2022, on July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020.

Delhi had been reeling from the sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.