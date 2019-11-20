Delhi Pollution: At 282 AQI, Delhi's Air Quality Still In 'Poor' Category

Delhi Pollution: Delhi's air quality index read 282 or "poor" this morning at 8:30 am (File)

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category this morning with an air quality index or AQI of 282.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index read 282 at 8:50 am.

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded AQI at 364 and 349 respectively, while Noida had an AQI of 323.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius while humidity was recorded at 85 per cent today.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a high of 27.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

After a brief respite, air quality in the national capital deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index read 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, up from 214 at the corresponding time the previous day.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".



