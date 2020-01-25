Twitter Removes Kapil Mishra's Tweet After Election Body's Request

Kapil Mishra had referred to Shaheen Bagh as an entry point for Pakistan. (File)

Twitter on Friday took down a post by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is contesting the Delhi election, after a request was made by the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi had written to the apex poll body to initiate the process of taking down the said tweet.

A tweet by Kapil Mishra criticising protests against the citizenship law in Delhi and referring to "mini-Pakistans" in the city is "highly objectionable" and "appeals to communal feelings," the top election body had said in a letter to Twitter.

The officials also directed the police to register a case against Mr Mishra for his tweet.

In his tweet, Mr Mishra had referred to Shaheen Bagh, the site of one of the most prominent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the country, as an entry point for Pakistan. In another post, he had compared the February 8 Delhi election to an "India vs Pakistan" clash.

