Delhi Police To Share Information In Real-Time With Courts, Jails

Delhi Police will integrate their system with courts, jails, prosecution and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for sharing of information on real-time basis, Lt Governor Anil Baijal was informed on Thursday.

Anil Baijal, who held a review meeting on law and order with top government and police officials, was also informed that the system would soon be integrated with "DIAL 100", which will directly transmit the calls received by the PCR to the police stations concerned.

In a statement, the LG's office said in order to improve the quality of investigation, a pilot project was being planned for separation of investigation from law and order in two police stations in each district.

"The investigation teams will be formed under the Inspector (Investigation). This newly created investigation wing will be given sufficient staff strength, resources, etc., with a clear mandate of their responsibilities and duties," it stated.

The roles of the FSL and the prosecution branch were also discussed in detail to improve the quality of prosecution and the conviction rate.