Delhi Police To Destroy 2,000kg Of Drugs Seized In Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Delhi Police will destroy around 2,000 kg of contraband in Nilothi on Wednesday, officials said.

Under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi/NCR, effective action is being taken against traffickers by Delhi Police, the police said.

The drugs seized during the campaign will be destroyed at an incinerator in Nilothi in the presence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of committees for disposal of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances at 10.30 am, the police said.

