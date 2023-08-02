Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory After Hindu Outfit's Protest Call

Delhi Police, on Wednesday, issued a traffic advisory for commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi using the Delhi-Meerut expressway and going towards ITO. The advisory was issued keeping in mind the protests called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against Nuh violence.

Sharing the update in a tweet, the police department said that vehicular movement on the Vikas Mark will be completely blocked from 8 AM due to the protest at Nirman Vihar metro station red light. The police department advised commuters to take NH-24 for travelling towards ITO, Delhi from Ghaziabad.

Commuters coming from Vivek Vihar have been advised to take Nala Road to reach ITO.

"Due to a protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO," Delhi Police tweeted.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for agitation across Delhi to protest the violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram. Areas that have been earmarked for the protests include Karol Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Narela, Moti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Najafgarh, among others.

Violence broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday -- just 50 km from Delhi -- following what many say is an objectionable video that went viral. As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the 2,500-plus participants rushed into a temple to take shelter.

Several shops and shanties were set on fire in Gurugram's sector 70 on Tuesday night. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.