Delhi Police File Criminal Case Over Coaching Centre Flooding That Killed 3

The Delhi Police has registered a criminal case and asserted that it is determined to find out the truth in the tragic incident where three people lost their lives after the basement of a coaching institute was flooded in New Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan said, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far."

He further mentioned that one final round of search operations is pending and that the operation is moving towards a conclusion.

"The NDRF has recovered three bodies till now. These have been sent for further legal action. The water is being pumped out continuously. One final round of search operations is pending. The operation is moving towards conclusion. Some trapped students have been rescued and three of them have been sent to the hospital. Other than the three dead bodies, 13 to 14 others were rescued and they are fine," DCP Harshavardhan said.

A group of students also staged a protest against the MCD at the spot after the recovery of bodies.

DCP Central, M Harshavardhan, urged all the students not to carry protests as it would hamper the rescue services.

Slamming the AAP government, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the corruption in Municipal Corporation of Delhi should be inquired.

"There should be an inquiry into the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. Delhi Municipal Corporation's corruption should be inquired. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned. Will they order an inquiry into this?" he said.

