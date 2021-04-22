Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor, Arranges Oxygen, Gets Covid Patients Admitted To Hospitals

Police arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for Amarleela Hospital in West Delhi's Janakpuri. (Representational)

Going beyond the call of duty, Delhi Police personnel got COVID patients admitted to hospitals, arranged oxygen cylinders, and supplied food and essential commodities to elderly couple amid a lockdown in the national capital that is grappling with soaring coronavirus cases.

For two days, the police have been flooded with requests from city hospitals to arrange oxygen cylinders amid a crunch in its supply.

Police arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for Amarleela Hospital in West Delhi's Janakpuri when it sent out a distress call around 9 am its stock of oxygen was nearly exhausted.

"Local oxygen suppliers were contacted and 11 oxygen cylinders were arranged for the hospital from Kirti Nagar, Gole Market and Mayapuri," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Gautam said.

A green corridor was created to facilitate the movement of a truck, carrying oxygen containers, stuck on KMP flyover at Kundli Border, to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini which was running out of supply.

"It was ensured that the oxygen truck safely reached the hospital in minimum possible time," said senior police official (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

In Shahdara, SHO Vivek Vihar and his team managed to save the lives of 52 COVID patients admitted to ESI hospital in Jhilmil by arranging oxygen on an emergency basis on early Wednesday morning, police said.

The lives of 130 patients were at risk due to the shortage of oxygen Santom Hospital. The medical superintendent of the facility approached Rohini district police which then managed to arrange oxygen cylinders and created a green corridor for the ambulance to transport those to the facility.

In Vasant Vihar, police arranged oxygen cylinder for a COIVD-19 patient in isolation within minutes of receiving information, they said.

On Monday night, a green corridor was created for two tankers carrying 19,500 litres of liquid oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to Sri Action Balaji Hospital, an exclusive COVID-19 facility in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The Jangpura police post of southeast district came to the rescue of patients on Tuesday by arranging 10 oxygen cylinders for Holi Family Hospital and five for Jeevan Hospital.

In northwest Delhi's Trinagar, police came to the rescue of a 51-year-old coronavirus patient after his wife requested police to arrange an oxygen cylinder as his oxygen level had fallen below 50 and could not be admitted to a hospital due to a shortage of beds.

"Our team immediately responded and arranged an oxygen cylinder from UP''s Sahibabad. It was timely delivered to the family members of the patient who is stable now," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani.

In another instance, a 71-year-old COVID positive woman in Bharat Nagar area was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by beat constable Harkesh after information was received that her health condition was deteriorating. She lives alone here as her son is in Singapore, the officer said.

The southeast district police came to the rescue of an elderly couple in Kalkaji Extension on Tuesday after the elderly woman said her maid was unable to come for daily chores due to the pandemic.

"The couple were provided food and other basic commodities and were assured that maid would come to their house daily following proper COVID protocols," said senior police official (Southeast) RP Meena.