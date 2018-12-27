Delhi Police Constable Injured After Being Stabbed By Robber

The constable was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged. (Representational)

A Delhi Police constable on his way home was injured in an attack after he came to the aid of a man he saw being robbed, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who has several cases registered against him, was arrested later and the knife used in the attack also recovered from him, they said.

On Tuesday, constable Sohan Lal posted at the Neb Sarai police station was stabbed by a suspected robber at Lohaar chowk in Dakshinpuri when he was on his way home to Mahilla Mangal in Dakshinpuri, they said.

Sohan Lal called another constable Lakhan, attached with Ambedkar Nagar police station, and informed him about the incident.

Lakhan and the entire night patrolling staff reached the spot and the injured constable was taken to a nearby private clinic and was given primary treatment at a nearby private hospital. He was then admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was later discharged, the police said.

Lal told police that he was on his way home when he saw a man beating another and attempting to rob him.

"Seeing Lal in police uniform, the victim called him for help. He stopped his motorcycle and went there. As he stepped into, the accused left the victim and attacked the constable with a knife," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

Lal suffered injuries on the forehead, neck and ear.

The man, who was being robbed, ran away seeing the accused stabbing the constable.

During the course of investigation, the accused, Juber, 21, was arrested and the weapon used in the attack recovered.

The arrested accused has involvements in eight previous incidents of snatching and theft, the officer said.

Juber was last arrested on July 5, 2017 and after coming out on bail, he had been working at a shop, he said.

"However, his activity was being watched and was declared a bad character on January 31 this year. He is addicted to alcohol and has been a vagabond after his father's death," he added.