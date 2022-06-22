Delhi Police Arrests Man Involved In 12 Criminal Cases, Arms Recovered

The man has been found involved in 12 other criminal cases including two cases of murder.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended a man from a house in the Maujpur area of the national capital for being involved in several crimes and recovered one semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

The apprehended man, identified as Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman (30), has been booked under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (Attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at PS Jafrabad. He has also been found involved in 12 other criminal cases including two cases of murder, four cases of attempt to murder, obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions, Robbery, snatching etc.

The man was identified when the police were scanning CCTV cameras to trail the route of a suspect accused of jacking a bike in the area of PS Shastri Park, for which the FIR was registered on Monday under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

According to the police, an incident of bike jacking was reported in East District whose FIR was registered on Tuesday at the PS Preet Vihar, where it was found that the bike jacked from Shastri Park was used in the Preet Vihar incident. Modus Operandi in both the incident was looking similar.

While working on it, the police came to know that the bike jacked from East District was prosecuted/seized by the traffic police near Durgapuri Chowk.

After scanning CCTV footage, the information was further developed to establish the identity of the bike Jacker and more information was gathered (about the suspect) through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

In the late evening hours, the suspect was zeroed in a house located at Shiv Mandir Marg in Maujpur.

Keeping in view the topography of the area (narrow lanes where a number of families reside), a raiding party was prepared and at about 11.15 PM, the team reached the suspect's room.

In the room, the police found three females who came out aggravatedly and manhandled the police personnel in order to push them away from the door.

As per the police, in a brief scuffle between the police officer and the persons in the room, one person opened fire toward the personnel, whose bullet hit the wall, and the staff retaliated in self-defence which injured the suspect Allu, who was then shifted to the JPC hospital.

The police personnel was later overpowered by Allu's associate whose identity was later established as Junaid belonging to Chauhan Bangar in Delhi.

The other co-residents of Allu (both the females and one transgender person) have also been apprehended and are currently being interrogated.

More details into the matter are underway.

