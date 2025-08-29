100 Aarogya Mandirs Every Month: Delhi's Grand Healthcare Push

Delhi Govt Targets 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Every Month to Expand Primary Healthcare

Delhi's primary healthcare network is set for a major expansion, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing a plan to open nearly 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month across the capital.

This aims to make routine treatment available closer to people's homes and reduce the heavy patient load on government hospitals.

Emergency Facilities, Parking

At a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify government-owned plots larger than the minimum prescribed 100 square yards for new centres.

"These centres should have space for emergency beds and parking so they can be used in times of crisis," Gupta said. The government is converting old primary health centres (Mohalla Clinics) into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs while also constructing new buildings on a larger scale.

How The Network Will Expand

Currently, Delhi has 67 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in operation. The new plan significantly accelerates the rollout, with departments now tasked to speed up construction, procure medical equipment, and recruit staff to ensure each centre functions from day one.

Services Offered At Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

The centres are designed as comprehensive primary healthcare units. Services include:

Maternal and child healthcare

Neonatal and adolescent care

Family planning

Treatment of infectious and non-communicable diseases

Eye, ENT and oral health

Mental health screening and support

Elderly and palliative care

Basic emergency care

In-house diagnostic labs are also available for faster test results

Doctors, Nurses, Lab Staff To Be Recruited

Health officials said recruitment is underway for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and multi-purpose support staff. Each centre will be equipped with medicines, clean toilets, furniture and laboratories.

Rs 2,400 Crore Central Funding

According to the Chief Minister, the project has received Rs 2,400 crore from the Centre, covering both construction and operational costs. Officials said the funding ensures there will be no financial hurdles in scaling up the centres.

Reducing Burden On Hospitals

The government believes that the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will ease pressure on big hospitals by handling seasonal illnesses, preventive care and routine treatments at the local level.

The scale of the rollout is unprecedented, nearly 100 new centres every month, but much will depend on timely construction, staffing and consistent delivery of services.