Delhi Physiotherapy Student Rams Water Tanker, Dies After Car Overturns

A 19-year-old physiotherapy student died when his speeding car overturned after hitting a Kerb and ramming into a water tanker in southeast Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

Ansh Girdhar, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, was returning home when the incident occurred on the Okhla Estate Road, police said, adding that they were informed about it around 3.29 am.

According to preliminary investigation, Ansh Girdhar was driving his Baleno car at high speed and lost control in order to save his vehicle from a tree trunk lying on the road. The car hit the pavement and then a water tanker parked on the roadside, following which it overturned, an officer said.

The teenager was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, adding that the car was found in a severely damaged condition at the accident site.

A case has been registered against the water tanker driver under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Ansh Girdhar was pursuing a physiotherapy course from an institute at Vasant Kunj. A case has been registered at the Govindpuri police station and the body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, the police said.

