Out With Son For Ice Cream, Man Shot At During Robbery Attempt In Delhi

A 35-year-old man was shot and injured by four car-borne men during a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet, police said on Monday.

The bullet hit Pradeep Singh, who runs a salon, in the cheek and he was hospitalised, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi. Mr Singh was out with his 10-year-old son Arav and brother-in-law Simarjeet for buying ice cream, the police said.

Around 11.20 pm on Sunday, four unidentified men fired a round at Mr Singh from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet, the police said.

Mr Singh was admitted to the ICU of a hospital. He is stated to be out of danger, they said.

Mr Singh's wife Amanpreet said her family has been shocked and traumatised by the incident.

She said her brother Simarjeet and some other relatives had over for dinner on Sunday and her husband had offered to get ice creams for everyone. He went out with their son and Simarjeet.

"They usually go for late-night walks. The shop is hardly 2 km from our house. We were waiting for them. We didn't know this could happen in our locality. Since then my child is completely traumatised.

"Arav was crying and screaming. My brother Simarjeet, who was also in a state of shock, held Arav in his arms to save him. They somehow managed to get to the hospital," Amanpreet said.

"Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, "Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being checked... Sources have been deployed." A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway to identify the assailants and arrest them, he said.

