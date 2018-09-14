Delhi Cop's Son Thrashes Woman, Friend Films; Rajnath Singh Orders Action

The man is seen dragging the woman around by her hair, throwing her to the ground

The video of a young man mercilessly beating a woman inside a Delhi office, which has been posted online apparently by one of his colleagues, is so disturbing that Home Minister Rajnath Singh today ordered the police chief to take action.

"The video of a girl being brutally beaten up by a young man has come to my knowledge. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) on the phone and asked him to take necessary action," the Home Minister tweeted.

The footage, believed to have been taken at a private office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on September 2, has been widely shared on Twitter. The attacker, who is missing, is believed to be the son of a Delhi police officer.

The man is seen dragging the woman around by her hair, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, slapping her and using his knees and elbows to inflict maximum possible pain. All the while, the man who is filming the assault is heard saying: "Rohit, stop it...Enough!" But no one physically stops this man, identified as Rohit Singh Tomar in a police FIR (First Information Report).

No one reported the incident to the police until yesterday, when a young woman -- not in the video -- filed a complaint and claimed that she was the fiancee of the attacker.

The woman told the police that she had cancelled her wedding after watching her fiance beating up a woman in the video. She also claimed that the man was hitting a colleague in his office.

Today, the woman in the video walked into a police station and, in a written statement, alleged that Rohit Tomar had called her to his friend's office and raped her. He started beating her when she threatened to go to the police, she has said.

For more Delhi news, click here