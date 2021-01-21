On Camera, Man In PPE Steals Gold Worth Rs 13 Crore In Delhi

The man stole the jewellery from a store in south Delhi.

In a bizarre case of theft, a man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit sneaked into a jewellery showroom in Delhi and allegedly stole 25 kg of gold worth Rs 13 crore, police said. He has been arrested.

A CCTV footage from the store shows the alleged thief - identified as Mohammed Shaikh Noor - in a PPE kit entering the store. He jumped from the terrace of the adjacent building, police said. Five armed guards were on duty at the showroom at the time of theft. However, they were unaware when the theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

In another footage from the surveillance cameras, he can be seen searching for jewellery items as he climbs over a desk to go to the other side.

The man took the stolen gold in an auto. He is from Karnataka's Hubbli. He works at an electronics shop in south Delhi's Kalkji, not too far from the jewellery store.

Officials have said he entered the showroom alone at 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was left at around 3 am.

Police is investigating the incident further.

Amid pandemic, PPE kits are used by those on the frontline in the fight against the highly infectious coronavirus.

