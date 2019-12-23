On Camera, ATM Robber Locks Door, Forgets How To Open It

A would-be robber forgot how to open a locked door to make his escape.

A hilarious robbery fail was caught on camera in China recently. According to Shanghaiist, one robber got so panicked during his attempted theft of an ATM, he forgot how to open the door to make his escape. Surveillance footage from the ATM room in the Shandong city shows the man stepping in and immediately getting startled at the sound of the automatic voice message.

The man then proceeded to lock the door behind him. A few seconds in, he tried to open it - to no avail.

Clearly panicking, the would-be thief eventually started hitting the door with a metal tray, before using it to smash the ATM itself. Watch the hilarious robbery fail below:

According to Shanghaiist, none of the unnamed thief's attempts to break the door down did anything except set off the ATM alarm. The man eventually managed to open the door and make his escape. Unluckily for him, he was caught by the police soon afterwards.

This isn't the first time a robber, down on his luck, has amused the Internet. In September, hilarious footage of a fumbling robber dropping his gun - and his pants - had gone viral online.