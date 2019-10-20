St Stephen's Lecturer Allegedly Kills Himself, His Mother Also Found Dead

The police said the St Stephen's College guest lecturer killed himself on the railway tracks

A guest lecturer of St Stephen's College was found dead on railway tracks and his mother was found hanging at their house in north Delhi's Pitampura, the police said.

The police said the 55-year-old woman's mouth was stuffed with cloth. Her 27-year-old son was a guest lecturer of Philosophy in the top college under Delhi University. Both were from Kottayam in Kerala.

The guest lecturer allegedly killed himself on the tracks at Sarai Rohilla railway station.

The police said a criminal case was pending against them and they were under protection from arrest.

According to the police, people who were close to the guest lecturer said he was under depression and had even tried to persuade his mother to kill herself five days ago.

The police said they found a wallet, a wristwatch and a driving licence on the railway tracks where the body of the guest lecturer was found.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

