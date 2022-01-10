Father Beats Paralysed Son To Death In Delhi; Arrested

Delhi News: Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his paralysed son in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said today. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused- identified as Ajmer Singh.

Rekha, sister of the victim- Paramjeet, said that when she came home on Sunday, her brother was lying on the bed and had sustained injuries.

According to the police, Paramjeet told his sister that their father had come home last night in an inebriated condition and beaten him with a wooden stick which led to the injures.

Paramjeet was then admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital yesterday afternoon. Upon examination, the doctors declared him brought dead.

His body has been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for autopsy, police said.

Paramjeet has been paralysed for the past 14 years and was bedridden, his sister told the police.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.