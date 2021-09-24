4 Forest Officials Beaten While Patrolling At Delhi Wildlife Sanctuary: Police

Four forest department officials were allegedly beaten up, Delhi Police said. (Representational)

Four forest department officials were allegedly beaten up while patrolling in South Delhi's Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday evening, said Delhi police.

In a statement, the police said the matter was reported after the injured forest department officials were admitted to a hospital.

"Information has been received from Batra Hospital that four forest guards were admitted into the hospital after they were allegedly beaten by some unknown persons during patrolling in the forest. In the hospital four forest guards have been found under treatment," the police said.

The police further said that the injured have been examined, and further action will be taken as per their statement and medical examination.

"The place of the incident is also being verified and further investigation is underway," added the police.