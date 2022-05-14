27 Dead, 12 Injured In Massive Fire At Commercial Building In Delhi: 10 Points

Police said at least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire. They did not, however, specify other details such as the gender or the age of the victims. The injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, they said, adding that some were still trapped inside.

The Delhi Fire Service deployed cranes to rescue those trapped in the blaze. However, smoke from the fire spread to the entire building and some people jumped off through the windows to save themselves, while some others used ropes to climb down

The fire started on the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma has said.

The owners of the company -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- have been detained, police said, adding the building-owner has been identified as Manish Lakra.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The divisional officer of the fire department informed that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the loss of lives in the fire incident.

The Prime Minister has said that Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of those who lost their lives. The injured will be given Rs 50,000, his office tweeted.