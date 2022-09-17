AAP's Amanatullah Khan's Aide Arrested After Rs 12 Lakh, Gun Found During Raid

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali after a raid. (File photo)

The Delhi Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali after a raid by the Anti-Corruption Branch, officials said on Saturday.

The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan, also its chairman.

Ali's property was also among those locations the ACB had raided. According to officials, they recovered one unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and some cartridges from his premises.

Ali, a resident of Jamia Nagar, has been arrested by the southeast district police under the Arms Act.

On Friday, police said three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. One of them was against Ali (54) after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him. He has been arrested in this case, a senior police officer said.

The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises, the officer said, adding that he is evading arrest.

In all, the ACB seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons during the raids.

Earlier, the ACB had summoned Amanatullah Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

An FIR in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board had previously been registered. According to this FIR, Khan illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines, and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

The previous CEO of the Waqf Board had given a statement against him and and also issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, the ACB statement on Friday said.

As the ACB team had reached Khan's residence to arrest him, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the MLA, the ACB said.

The third case has been registered for obstructing the ACB officials in discharging their duty. Those involved are being identified, police said.